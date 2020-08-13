797 new Covid cases reported in Haryana, 100 from Sirsa alone

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:51 IST

/ The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases rose sharply in Sirsa on Wednesday with 100 new infections recorded in this district even though 797 fresh cases were detected in 17 districts of Haryana in last 24 hours.

According to the state health bulletin, two patients in Faridabad and one in Gurugram also succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 503.

The number of fatalities in Faridabad has risen to 146 while in Gurugram, 127 people have died of the contagion.

However, it was Sirsa district from where the unsettling trend of the infection spread emanated, a day after the district had logged zero Covid-19 case on Tuesday.

Now, Sirsa has 675 cumulative cases, 328 of which are active. As per the data, the recovery rate of Sirsa district, where so far 340 patients have been cured, is 50.37%.

The Wednesday’s addition of 797 cases pushed the state’s patients’ tally to 44,024. The number of active patients on Wednesday rose to 6,827, up from 6,645 on Tuesday.

There were 612 patients who recovered on Wednesday, taking the number of those cured of Covid to 36,694.

In Haryana, the tests per million figure on Wednesday stood at 31,039 and the fatality rate was 1.14%.

Again, Faridabad recorded the highest 113 new cases, followed by Gurugram (98), Sonepat (31), Rewari (57), Ambala (65), Rohtak (49), Panchkula (36), Mahendergarh (60), Jhajjar (28), Bhiwani (27), Nuh (6), Kurukshetra (33), Yamunanagar (36), Fatehabad (40), Kaithal (15), Jind (3).

In Ambala, chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Eight cases were reported from Police Lines, six from SP’s office and one each from CMO office and central jail. 50 patients were discharged from hospitals today.”

Though the health bulletin didn’t mention these deaths, Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said three people succumbed to the virus in the district on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 30.

Karnal gets plasma bank

Karnal on Wednesday got its first plasma bank which was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

He also honoured a man, who was the first to donate plasma, and urged the recovered patients to come forward.

Medical college director Dr Jagdish Dureja said the bank has the capacity of storing 400 units of plasma. “It can be stored for one year. The plasma therapy would be provided free of cost to all serious patients,” he added.