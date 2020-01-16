8 cops among 12 found guilty of joining service fraudulently

chandigarh

Kangra police have identified eight cops, two jail warders and two bus conductors in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), who had cracked the recruitment exams with the help solvers.

The recruitment exams were conducted between 2012 and 2017.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said that police had stepped up efforts to identify candidates, who had already joined government service using unfair means, after the kingpin of 2019 police job scam Bikram Chaudhary revealed that he was helping candidates crack various recruitment exams since 2012.

Chaudhary ran an impersonation racket and provided solvers to the candidates. The ring was busted in August last year during the Police Constable Recruitment Exam when six imposters from Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were arrested at an exam centre in Kangra.

Meanwhile, Ranjan said a legal process will be started against the eight cops.

“We have also written to the other departments, whose employees have been identified,” he said, adding that the inquiry was ongoing.

Police are trying to trace other people who have joined various departments of the state government.

Chaudhary used to hire solvers mostly from Haryana, where he was brought up and studied till Class 12.

The imposters would use high-tech electronic gadgets like as microchips, Bluetooth devices and earphones for the purpose of cheating in the exam.

Chaudhary used to charge ₹5-₹8 lakh from each aspirant to provide services.