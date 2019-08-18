AAP to contest on all 3 Assembly seats in Punjab by-polls

chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann has said on Sunday that AAP will contest bypolls on all three state Assembly seats as a single party, without any alliance with political outfits.

“We will fight on all three seats in bypoll because we are the principal opposition party in Punjab. Elections will be contested without any alliance and under the leadership of the state unit and I will lead the party,” Mann told HT. The Sangrur MP met residents of Bhullar Heri village as part of his recent campaign ‘Sada MP, Sade Ghar’.

The state will witness by-polls on Dakha, Jalalabad and Phillaur state assembly seats. However, the election schedule has not been announced so far.

‘AAP opposes method of scrapping Art 370 in J&K’

Though Bhagwant Mann extended his support to the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament, Mann claimed that he opposed the decision of giving a UT status to Jammu and Kashmir, instead of a state.

“The method of scrapping Article 370 was totally wrong. MPs were informed about it only 2 hours in advance. However, I oppose the decision to make Jammu and Kashmir a UT and the subsequent deployment of armed forces in J&K to implement it,” said Mann.

