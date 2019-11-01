Acquit Sikhs who deserted army after Op Bluestar: Sukhbir to PM

chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to acquit Sikhs who deserted the army in the aftermath of the Operation Bluestar of all charges, and treat them as ex-servicemen by restoring all benefits to them.

In a letter to the PM, Sukhbir also said justice continued to elude the victims of anti-Sikh riots of 1984. “I am writing to you to bring to your notice the saga of appalling injustice to the Sikh community.... The guilty are still at large and victim families are wailing for justice,” he said.

The Indian Army conducted Operation Bluestar to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in 1984. After the military operation, Sukhbir said, 309 Sikh soldiers left their barrack in a state of shock and later they were court-martialled for deserting the army and punished.

“The Government of India is celebrating 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak and I appeal to you that these soldiers had left the army in the state of shock and the crime committed by the then ruling party is graver and unpardonable. I, therefore, appeal that on the occasion of 550th Parkash Purb, the Government of India should acquit them of all charges and treat them as ex-servicemen and restore all ex-servicemen benefits to them,” he said.

