Act against 3 illegal marriage palaces: Punjab local bodies dept

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:31 IST

Punjab local bodies department has directed its regional deputy director, Jalandhar, to take necessary action against three illegally running marriage palaces including the one owned by Congress MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur, in Balachaur town of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. It asked that the action be taken as per policy of 2017.

The action comes after the Punjab and Haryana high court, on February 10, issued a notice to the local bodies department director for not complying with its orders to seal the three properties. The next date of hearing in court is July 7. In his contempt petition, activist Dinesh Kumar had pleaded that the Balachaur municipal council (MC) had failed to execute the order issued in September within eight weeks, but the palaces continued to operate.