e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Act against 3 illegal marriage palaces: Punjab local bodies dept

Act against 3 illegal marriage palaces: Punjab local bodies dept

chandigarh Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab local bodies department has directed its regional deputy director, Jalandhar, to take necessary action against three illegally running marriage palaces including the one owned by Congress MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur, in Balachaur town of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. It asked that the action be taken as per policy of 2017.

The action comes after the Punjab and Haryana high court, on February 10, issued a notice to the local bodies department director for not complying with its orders to seal the three properties. The next date of hearing in court is July 7. In his contempt petition, activist Dinesh Kumar had pleaded that the Balachaur municipal council (MC) had failed to execute the order issued in September within eight weeks, but the palaces continued to operate.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News