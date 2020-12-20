e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Active count of Covid cases drops below 500 in Chandigarh

Active count of Covid cases drops below 500 in Chandigarh

It has happened for the first time since August 4; the number stands at 494, which is 2.6% of 19,044 people who have tested positive so far

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

For the first time since August 4, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh dropped below 500, even as the total crossed 19,000 on Saturday.

The number stands at 494, which is 2.6% of 19,044 people who have tested positive since the first infection was reported on March 18.

In comparison, the number of active cases is 1,928 in Mohali, which is as high as 11% of the total reported in the district so far. In Panchkula, the figure is comparable to Chandigarh’s, at 306 (3.2%).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 65 new cases on Saturday besides the death of a 57-year-old man from Sector 44, which took the toll to 306 (1.6%). As many as 18,244 (95.8%) patients have recovered.

Mohali reported three deaths and 60 new cases while 146 patients were discharged on Saturday. Of 17,463 people who have tested positive so far, 15,210 (87.1%) have recovered and 325 (1.9%) have died.

In Panchkula, 34 people tested positive, taking the total to 9,677. While 9,233 (95.4%) patients have been cured, 138 (1.4%) have succumbed to the virus.

