Admissions for 2021-22 session begin in Chandigarh schools

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:20 IST

Admission process for the 2021-2022 academic session will start from Thursday. Amid the pandemic, it is expected that many schools will release the admission forms on their website and accept them online.

All 114 government schools, 77 private recognised schools and eight aided schools had to upload the admission information on their website by Wednesday. Forms will be submitted between December 3 and December 16. It is expected that there will be over 3,000 seats up for grabs across various private schools this year.

The admissions for entry-level classes will be for children born between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. The forms will be available free of cost, but ₹100 will have to be paid at the time of the submission by general candidates. In government schools, preference will be given to those staying in the institutes’ proximity.

In case more applications are received than the number of seats available, a draw of lots will be conducted. One of the principals said it becomes too much of a task to hold draw of lots in both online and offline modes, so for uniformity, most of the schools are opting for online method only.

DEO had also written to school heads, asking them to make sure that forms can be obtained from their websites and submitted online. Many schools will be opting for an ‘online-only policy’ for general candidates. Information displayed on the websites of most schools confirmed this.

EWS ADMISSIONS MAY TAKE LONGER

Even as the admission procedure has already started, parents haven’t been issued required certificates yet, which are necessary for taking admission in EWS category. Director School Education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The income certificates will be issued by the office of the UT deputy commissioner. The process will be similar to previous years, and even if there is any delay owing to the pandemic, EWS students can be adjusted later as well.”

SCHOOL HEADS TO MEET EDUCATION DEPARTMENT OVER FEES

Most schools haven’t uploaded details about the fees yet. The Independent School Association (ISA) will meet UT education secretary and director school education regarding the issue of increasing the fee for the 2021-2022 session on Thursday. ISA president HS Mamik said, “Since fee hike wasn’t allowed for the 2020-2021 session, we should be allowed to increase it by 16%. But whatever the final decision is, we want clarity from the education department.” DSE Brar said till the meeting, schools don’t have to upload their fees information online.

Mamik added that they will also discuss other issues, including prescribing only NCERT books and 15% EWS seat reservation in all schools.