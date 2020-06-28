e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Admn prioritises institutional quarantine rather than sealing off areas in Chandigarh

Admn prioritises institutional quarantine rather than sealing off areas in Chandigarh

UT adviser Manoj Parida said that the new strategy was more effective and balanced containment of spread as well as residents’ convenience.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:15 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The move comes in the aftermath of protests by residents of many containment zones of the city. The locals had complained of stigmatisation in social and professional spheres owing to the tag of ‘containment zone’.
The move comes in the aftermath of protests by residents of many containment zones of the city. The locals had complained of stigmatisation in social and professional spheres owing to the tag of ‘containment zone’. (HT FILE)
         

As the coronavirus spreads to congested areas in the city, the UT administration has decided to shift its approach from sealing those areas to banking upon institutional quarantine for contacts of positive patients.

Recently in Mauli Jagran, 14 members of a family and their two community contacts were found infected after which 80-odd contacts living in the vicinity were institutionally quarantined rather than sealing off the area.

Explaining the reason, UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said, “In sectors, the policy for perimeter control of large areas has been restricted to the houses from where a positive case is reported. While in congested areas where social distancing is difficult to ensure, the idea is to implement institutional quarantine. In some cases both perimeter control and quarantine maybe executed.”

“Earlier, even a single case would create hue and cry and we would seal the entire area. The basic purpose was to stop the spread,” Gupta added.

PROTESTS IN CONTAINMENT ZONES

The move comes in the aftermath of protests by residents of many containment zones of the city. The locals had complained of stigmatisation in social and professional spheres owing to the tag of ‘containment zone’.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said that the new strategy was more effective and balanced containment of spread as well as residents’ convenience. “This strategy is less hard on people living near positive cases, while we focus on checking on each contact. The people are being provided better services in institutional quarantine and chances of infection spread decreases here,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of Chandigarh Mandip Singh Brar said the city had the facility for institutional quarantine of around 1,300 people in schools, PU hostels and other government buildings.

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In