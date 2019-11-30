e-paper
African woman held with 5kg heroin in Kapurthala

The accused came to India on business visa

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police on Saturday arrested a woman from Cameroon in central Africa and claimed to have seized 5kg heroin concealed in a bag she was carrying.

The accused was identified as Precious of Cameroon’s Bamumba city and is presently residing in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said the contraband was recovered during a special checking by the CIA staff on GT Road near Saprod village.

“During interrogation, the woman revealed that she used to buy heroin from Delhi based-smuggler Mike and supplied it to different people in Punjab,” he said.

The accused came to India on business visa, officials said.

A case was registered under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Phagwara sadar police station.

