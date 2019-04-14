Ajay Singh Yadav is Congress candidate for Gurgaon

The Congress on Saturday declared the names of six candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls for Haryana. Captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav has been declared as the party’s candidate for the Gurgaon seat. The names of the remaining four candidates are likely to be declared in a day or two.

While sitting Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja will contest from Ambala (reserved), the party’s state chief, Ashok Tanwar has been fielded from Sirsa (reserved). Selja faces Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting member of Parliament(MP) Rattan Lal Kataria in Ambala, while Tanwar will fight against BJP’s Sunita Duggal. Sitting MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda has again been fielded from the same seat, while former MP Shruti Chaudhary would be contesting from the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat. She faces BJP’s sitting MP Dharambir Singh. The BJP is yet to name its candidate from Rohtak.

Senior party leader Captain (retd) Ajay Yadav has been named as the candidate from Gurgaon, while Lalit Nagar has been fielded from Faridabad. Yadav faces BJP’s sitting MP Rao Inderjit in Gurugram while Nagar has BJP’s sitting MP Krishan Pal Gurjar as his rival in Faridabad.

Yadav said that the party had reposed faith in him, and he would ensure that the Congress emerges as a winner. “BJP transformed Gurugram from the Millennium city to world’s most polluted city. We will make Gurugram a true smart city. The city doesn’t have a good public university. The defence academy that was supposed to come up in Binola is yet come up. The proposed AIIMS is only on papers. Meanwhile, Mewat doesn’t have a railway track.We will change that,” said Yadav.

Apr 14, 2019