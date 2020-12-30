Akalis should not politicise Randhawa video row: Ghanaur MLA

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:13 IST

Launching a scathing attack against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders over the video row of cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress Ghanaur MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur said that the Akalis should not politicise the issue and ruin peace and order in state.

On Sunday , a video clip where cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa can be seen comparing Guru Nanak with Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was widely circulated on the social media. However, the minister had claimed that the video was doctored and was released in an attempt to defame him. He had even asked for police probe in the matter.

Slamming SAD, Jalalpur said that the Bargari sacrilege took place during the Akali government in Punjab. He claimed that both the Badals — former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and his son and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal — were responsible for Bargari incident, and demanded strict action against the two.

“SAD can go any far to take politically mileage in a situation. Randhawa is a follower of the Guru and a Sikh. He cannot ever utter such words against the religion or the Gurus,” he said.

“Strict action should be taken against those who have doctored the video,” he added.