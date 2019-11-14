Akansh Sen murder case: Verdict deferred to Nov 16

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:02 IST

The verdict in the in 2017 Akansh Sen murder case, listed to be pronounced on Wednesday, was deferred to November 16.

The trial in the case got over on October 15.

Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, was allegedly run over by a BMW car following a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017.

According to the prosecution, accused Balraj Singh Randhawa crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by another accused, Harmehtab Singh Rarewala. While Rarewala was arrested on February 16, 2017, Randhawa remains at large.

During trial, prosecution had presented that there was an old enmity between Rarewala and Sen’s friend Shera, that started with a scuffle in Manali. It was followed by another scuffle at Rarewala’s farmhouse in Landran.

It was stated that on the day of the incident, Rarewala and other witnesses had gone to one Deep Sidhu’s house in Sector 9 post a party, where Sen came in search of Shera. While they were outside the house, Sen confronted Rarewala over his behaviour with Shera .

“This infuriated Rarewala, who said, ‘tu Shere da bodyguard lageya hai, pehlan tainu hi theek karde haan’. He then sat in Randhawa’s BMW car and instigated him to run over Sen,” prosecution had said.

On the other hand, the defence counsel NPS Waraich had argued that the entire case was “fabricated” and that Rarewala had “nothing to do with Sen’s death”. As per the defence, Sen was not even “touched by a car”.

Waraich had also questioned that how can a body have abrasions if a BMW car weighing 1,520 kilogram runs it over three or five times.

Presenting the findings of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, the defence had stated that the blood, found on BMW car that allegedly ran over Sen, was not of the deceased.