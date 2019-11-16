All 12 ministers crorepatis in Haryana this time: ADR

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:37 IST

While none of the 12 ministers in the BJP-JJP coalition government has any criminal case registered against him or her, all of them are educated and crorepatis, according to the analysis of the association for democratic reforms (ADR).

The ADR report says that all the 12 ministers — including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala — are crorepatis while in 2014, seven of the 10 ministers were as rich. The average assets of the 12 ministers have been pegged at ₹17.41 crore.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Jai Prakash Dalal (agriculture minister) from Loharu with assets worth ₹76.75 crore followed by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan with ₹74.77 crore and his uncle Ranjit Singh from Rania with ₹27 crore, the report says.

The lowest declared total assets were of the chief minister (₹1.27 crore) followed by Anil Vij (₹1.17 crore).

While all the 12 ministers have declared their income tax returns, 10 of them have shown their income from either salary, interest, agriculture or pension or combination of these. However, former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh, who is state sports minister, has declared an anual income of ₹59 lakh, which also includes earnings through advertisements for various brands and products and motivational speeches.

On the education of the 12 ministers, the ADR report says two of them (17%) have declared their qualification to be 12th standard while remaining 10 (83%) are graduate or above.

A total of three (25%) ministers are between 31 and 50 years of age while nine (75%) are aged between 51 and 80. Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala is the youngest at 31 years followed by Sandeep Singh at 33. Ranjit Singh is the oldest at 73 years followed by Anil Vij at 66.

The women and child development minister Kamlesh Dhanda is the only woman minister out of the total the 12 ministers.