e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / All 33 booths auctioned off at fish and meat market in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

All 33 booths auctioned off at fish and meat market in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

The Chandigarh MC will finally generate revenue from the market after 14 years

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Participants during the auction of booths for the fish and meat market in Chandigarh’s Sector 41 on Wednesday.
Participants during the auction of booths for the fish and meat market in Chandigarh’s Sector 41 on Wednesday.(Keshav SIngh/HT)
         

The Chandigarh MC on Wednesday auctioned off all 33 booths at the fish and meat market in Sector 41 on monthly license fee basis for five years. The civic body will finally generate revenue from market after 14 years.

The MC fetched Rs 16.50 lakh as earnest money and will receive licence fee of approximately Rs 5.42 lakh per month against reserve price of Rs 3.88 lakh.

Even when it reduced the monthly rental to Rs 10,000 from Rs 15,000 In a previous auction, there were no takers.

In its previous attempts, the MC used the e-auction method, but didn’t succeed. This time, it conducted an open auction. Reserve price ranged from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month rental.

The market was specifically constructed as a fish market in 2006 at cost of Rs 5 crore by the UT administration, and handed over to MC in 2009.

But, later on, to attract more retailers to the market, it also allowed meat and poultry products to be sold in the market.

Initially, the MC offered the shops at a price of Rs 60 lakh each. But, after it failed to get buyers, it decided to rent out the shops at Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 per month. But, the response was poor again.

top news
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
BJP to bank on PM Modi’s development plank to fight TMC in Bengal polls
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
FIR against Rhea Chakraborty over drug probe in Sushant Rajput case
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will contract Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into China airspace during drills for 2nd day in a row
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
SG Tushar Mehta refuses permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for criminal contempt
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets nod for sub-sea cable gateway in Bengal
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets nod for sub-sea cable gateway in Bengal
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In