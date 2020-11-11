e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Allot land for religious places: Gian Chand Gupta

Allot land for religious places: Gian Chand Gupta

Haryana vidhan sabha speaker annoyed with slow place of projects

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta.
Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (HT file photo)
         

Haryana vidhan sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta has reportedly expressed his disappointment over delay in land allotment for religious places and slow progress of other projects.

Gupta held a meeting with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials on Wednesday.

Asking HSVP officials about the status of land allotment to religious institutions, Gupta expressed disappointment over the fact that though plots had been identified in some sectors it was taking a long time for officials to allot it, sources said.

The principal secretary, town and country planning, Haryana, AK Singh, was asked by Gupta to look into the matter at the earliest.

When Gupta was told that the municipal corporation had not submitted the drawings for the Sector 15 community centre, he asked the civic body to speed up work.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In