Alma Mater: Focus on moral values at Saupin’s

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:01 IST

Life is all about learning. A school prepares a child to face the challenges of the world. It shapes our character and moulds our attitude. For many of us, days spent in school are the happiest moments of our lives and the memories add to the nostalgia.

I joined Saupin’s School, Panchkula, ten-years ago.

The school, which taught me the alphabet years back, has now made me capable of achieving anything I want to be.

My school was established in 1999 and since then, the result has been 100% and most of the students secure first division each year.

I feel proud to mention that Shreya Chauhan, tricity topper of Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board exams in 2016-17, was a student of my school.

Saupin’s is a well-equipped institution with all facilities necessary for academics and co-curricular activities. We have a variety of activities to choose from and participate in, such as the inter-house events.

On the basis of our interest, we can choose a club such as public speaking, literacy, dance and music. This helps a student develop holistically and hones their skills.

The main strength of my school is that it treats each child as an independent individual having a set of strengths, talents, affinity and short comings.

The faculty is trained to provide individual attention to pupils and encourage them to develop inquisitiveness. Rote learning is discouraged here.

One of the best quality of my school is the spirit of inculcating moral values and encouraging the children to be lifelong learners. This rightly goes with the school’s motto ‘yearn to learn’.

Due to all these features, my school has many accolades.

It won the International Excellence Award in 2018, awarded by British Council.

I started my education at this school and have only a few months left here before beginning a new phase of my life. I feel happy and sad at the same time. Sad, because I will miss my school and happy as I will leave as an individual capable to deal with any problem in life.

(Author Mehak Khera is a Class 10 student of Saupin’s School, Panchkula. Views expressed here are personal.)