Alok Mittal is new Haryana CID chief

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:39 IST

The Haryana government on Thursday posted 1993-batch IPS officer, Alok Mittal, as additional director general of police, criminal investigation department (CID). Mittal, who has returned from central deputation in the NIA replaced Anil Kumar Rao, who retired from the service. Mittal’s appointment as the intelligence chief was a foregone conclusion after he was posted as officer on special duty in the CID immediately after his repatriation from the NIA.