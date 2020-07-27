Amalgamation of plots: Rules revised, marla property owners of Chandigarh to gain most

chandigarh

In a major relief to city residents looking for amalgamation of two or more more plots, the UT administration has notified the Chandigarh Building Rules (Amendment), 2020, which supersedes the amendment rules of 2018.

In 2018, the administration had allowed amalgamation of two or more plots under same ownership. Later, the administration had stopped giving permission to applicants as a dispute had arisen over whether the covered area and floor area ratio (FAR) of the new amalgamated plot was to be allowed or for the original smaller sized plots amalgamated.

Through the new notification, the amalgamation of plots are allowed with no change in original FAR. Moreover, there will be no change in building lines. “In 10 marla plots where amalgamation is allowed, 70% coverage area will be allowed in both plots and in case of 1 kanal plots, only 50% coverage will be allowed. With this clarification, marlas plots will get the benefit of excess coverage area which was earlier withheld by the urban planning department,” said Vikas Jain, a city-based advocate.

RECONSTITUTION CHARGES REDUCED

The administration, through the new notification, has also reduced the charges for reconstitution of the amalgamated plots. As per the 2018 notification it was 10%, now it has been reduced to 5%. “In case, the amalgamated plot is to be reinstated to its original category, then the charges at 5% of the prevailing rates of the size amalgamated plot will be applicable,” reads the 2020 notification.

The development control regulations applicable, that is, category of plot, zoned area, coverage norms, etc., will be as per the size of the plots before the amalgamation. However, the existing covered area and FAR of the plots under amalgamation should be applicable as per the original category of the plot.

The owner concerned will have to maintain front and rear building line as per the original category of plots for ensuring uniform street picture in view of the adjoining plots. For rear coverage in non-standard plots, for example corner plots, the applicant will have to seek zoning plans from the UT chief architect.

In case of residential sites falling in the marla category, the building controls/frame control, wherever applicable, will continue to be applicable and no changes whatsoever will be permitted in the external facades, elevations, projects, and building set back lines.

AMALGAMATED UNITS SHOULD APPEAR DISTINCT

The frame controls/outer facade controls must also be maintained in such a way that the amalgamated plots do not appear to be a single unit but as distinct units of the original.

The UT estate office will sanction the amalgamation of sites only if no-dues are pending against the site. Once the permission is granted by the estate office, then the revised building plans will get approved by the owner as per the revised zoning plan or prevailing norms as per the requirement of the case.

The processing charges for amalgamation of residential plots have been fixed at ₹10,000. The scheme will continue to be governed by the prevailing provisions including the other conditions of the Chandigarh Estates Rules, 2007.