Amarinder for more stringent curbs to check spread of virus

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:10 IST

In view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government is set to impose more stringent curbs, including restrictions on social, public and family gatherings, as well as mandatory wearing of masks.

Announcing this during his #AskCaptain session on Facebook, chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh said strictness was necessary to check the spread of the virus as he did not want Punjab to go the way of Mumbai, Delhi or Tamil Nadu. Asked why the state government was not going for weekend lockdowns, he said Sunday lockdowns were already in place and the government was keeping a close watch on the situation and will do whatever necessary.

He exhorted people to adhere to all curbs, and even appealed to political parties to avoid gatherings to save the lives of Punjabis. “It is our joint responsibility to save Punjab. Politics can wait,” he said.

Expressing concern over the rising infections, with several frontline workers and even government officials testing positive, the CM said with vaccine still not in sight, it was left to the people to fight the virus.

ON INCREASE IN INFECTIONS

In response to a question, Amarinder attributed the increase in Covid cases in Punjab to increased testing and the large number of people coming from outside. “From 700 tests a day initially, testing had gone up to more than 10,000 a day,” he said, adding that in just four days, as many as 63,000 people had entered from other states, including Delhi.

To a question on why Punjab was not making Covid negative certificates compulsory for those coming from hotspots like Delhi, as had been done by Himachal Pradesh, the CM said he could not comment on the decision of the neighbouring state but his government was taking its own steps to prevent influx of potential Covid suspects.

The CM called upon the people to get themselves checked at the slightest symptom or doubt and not take any chances, as early detection of Covid was essential to preventing deaths.

Amarinder assured a Sangrur resident that he would ensure that the faulty CT scan machine in the district government hospital is checked and the problem is rectified.

The CM told a UK-based Punjabi wanting to come home to see his mother that the rule on seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine, was mandatory.

ON CONTRACTUAL EMPLOYEES

Asked about regularisation of contractual employees, Amarinder said the cabinet sub-committee set up to look into the matter would submit its report and a decision would be taken by his government soon.

ON GHEE IMPORT FROM PUNE

To a concern expressed by a Amritsar resident on the need for Shri Darbar Sahib to buy desi ghee from a private Pune-based company instead of Milkfed, the CM said he was not in favour of this as dairy was the second most important produce in Punjab and had to be supported. He hoped that the SGPC would reconsider its decision.

ON HARYANA’S JOB QUOTA

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ruled out quota for the state’s youth in jobs, on the lines of Haryana, and said he did not think the neighbouring state’s decision would stand judicial scrutiny. Responding to a question during the #AskCaptain session on Facebook, he said the constitution and the law barred any such discrimination in the matter of jobs. He pointed out that Punjabis were employed all over the country, with no restrictions by any state.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Responding to NDA instructor Naib Sub Harbans Singh’s grandson’s submission that the former remembers him fondly and wants to meet him, the Amarinder said “If he can travel please bring him here. One can’t forget old friends and brothers in uniform.”