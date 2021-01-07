e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ambala keeping a watch on its poultry farms

Ambala keeping a watch on its poultry farms

As many as 26 surveillance teams constituted after the death of over 4 lakh poultry birds in Barwala-Raipur Rani belt of Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:01 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After the death of over 4 lakh poultry birds in Barwala-Raipur Rani belt of Panchkula, the animal husbandry department of Ambala has constituted 26 teams for surveillance at the farms in Ambala.

The department officials said these teams include doctors, paramedic staff and other officials, who will keep an eye on nearly 46 lakh poultry birds at different farms in the district.

“So far, there haven’t been deaths at such an unusual scale as seen in Panchkula. But our teams are inspecting all areas,” sub-divisional officer RS Suprah said.

Officials are also visiting wetlands in the district. “Three teams are inspecting the wetland areas in Naraingarh belt and other areas where birds arrived last year. But on our visit on Wednesday, no such birds were found. Our teams are ready in case of any casualty,” assistant poultry development officer Dr Devender Dhull said.

Egg sales have been hit in Ambala as well, where a grocery store owner in Sector 7, not wishing to be named, said, “The retail price has decreased from Rs 180 per tray to Rs 150 in the wake of fewer customers turning up to buy eggs for the past few days.”

top news
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Warburg Invests $100 mn in boAt
Warburg Invests $100 mn in boAt
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In