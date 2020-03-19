e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Amid corona outbreak, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation revenue hit with decline in number of passengers

Amid corona outbreak, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation revenue hit with decline in number of passengers

The PRTC Bathinda depot has already lost nearly ₹9 lakh in revenue in the past three days, said Raman Sharma, general manager, PRTC, Bathinda

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With the Punjab government suspending public transport, including state owned and private buses, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), whose earnings are already on the lower side, is set to be hit hard.

The PRTC Bathinda depot has already lost nearly ₹9 lakh in revenue in the past three days, said Raman Sharma, general manager, PRTC, Bathinda. Their daily collection from about ₹23 lakh has fallen to about ₹20 lakh in the past three days.

“The loss of revenue is mainly because of reduced long distance travel, and the income will fall even more as people are avoiding any travel due to the virus outbreak,” he said

Only PRTC buses sanitised

While PRTC is sanitising its buses with chemical sprays, the private transporters have taken no such steps. An employee of a private transport firm said it was for the state government to take responsibility of sanitising all buses.

The PRTC general manager said, “Over the last four days, we have been sanitising all the buses entering the bus stand. Our employees have been deployed to spray disinfectants at the bus stand, too.” He also said staff had been instructed to allow only passengers on seats and to flag any person suspected to have the infection.

However, he said he was not aware if private buses were being sanitised as only Regional Transport Authority (RTA) can direct private transporters to do so. RTA Udeydeep Singh couldn’t be contacted despite attempts.

top news
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news