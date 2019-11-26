Amloh police book govt employee for attempt to suicide

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:05 IST

The Amloh police have booked a government hospital radiographer for allegedly attempting to commit suicide by consuming poison on Monday. She is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be critical.

Five months back, the 55-year-old was booked by the Amloh police for fraud. A police team, led by Amloh station house officer (SHO) Amardeep Singh, raided the government quarters to nab her when she consumed poison.

Her son said, “The police jumped the wall and broke our front door as if my mother was some hardcore criminals or as if she was trying to escape.”

“The police did not produce any arrest warrant and no woman cop was accompanying them. We are being harassed on behest a local financier,” he added.

“My mother was mentally tortured and left so helpless that she consumed poison,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior medical officer Hans Raj said that the woman is a dedicated and regular employee.

The Amloh SHO refused to give any statement in the matter. Nabha DCP VS Thind said that we have registered an FIR under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on complaint of the Amloh SHO.

Further investigation will tell whether police had an arrest warrant or not, he added. “In case the Amloh police didn’t have any arrest warrant, they will have to prove the urgency to nab the accused without availing a warrant,” he said.