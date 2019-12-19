e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Anti-CAA protest call gets tepid response in northern Haryana

Anti-CAA protest call gets tepid response in northern Haryana

As a precautionary measure, the district administrations had appointed duty magistrates and put the police force on alert to deal with any untoward situation

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A protest call against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) evoked a poor response in northern districts of Haryana as different organisations in small groups held protests at some places only.

Also, no incident of violence was reported.

As a precautionary measure, the district administrations had appointed duty magistrates and put the police force on alert to deal with any untoward situation.

A march was carried out in Panipat with protesters, including labourers, raising slogans against the government and demanding an immediate withdrawal of the CAA to avoid division of people on basis of religion.

“The situation was fully under control. Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) was not imposed as it was not required,” said Panipat deputy commissioner Sumedha Kataria.

In Yamunanagar, which has a considerable Muslim population, a group of protesters reached the mini-secretariat and held a protest and returned peacefully.

Yamunanagar DC Mukul Kumar said two duty magistrates were appointed to monitor the situation in the district and sufficient forces have been deployed to deal with any untoward incident. In Kurukshetra, a handful of people under the banner of the Jan Sangharsh Manch took out a protest march and accused the BJP-led NDA government of dividing people.

No protests were reported in Karnal and Kaithal districts.

“Precautions were taken and the situation was being monitored closely,” said Karnal DC Vinay Pratap Singh.

top news
Two killed in firing to stop stone pelting mob in Mangaluru says police
Two killed in firing to stop stone pelting mob in Mangaluru says police
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
‘Let UN decide on citizenship law’s legality,’ says Mamata Banerjee
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
On CAA row, Nitish Kumar breaks silence with a ‘guarantee’ to minorities
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP pulls out old video of Manmohan Singh on citizenship, Cong defends former PM
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
BJP using CAA-NRC to reach out to Bengali-speaking Hindu voters in Assam, Bengal
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
The uncapped crorepatis: Meet future stars who raked in the moolah
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
‘Jawab Do,’ says Shabana Azmi on CAA. Twitter is quick to respond
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Metro service hit, traffic jams: All key points
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News