e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Applications invited for 354 posts of IT cadre

Applications invited for 354 posts of IT cadre

Posts include senior system manager, system manager, assistant manager and technical assistant

chandigarh Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab governance reforms department has created a state-level information technology (IT) cadre of 354 officers to execute various projects such as Digital India under the national e-governance programme and invited applications from aspiring technocrats for these posts.

The IT cadre posts include senior system manager, system manager, assistant manager and technical assistant. Candidates can visit the link https://ctestservices.com/DGR/ to check the eligibility criteria and apply for the posts on or before February 21. Additional chief secretary (governance reforms) Vini Mahajan said the initiative would go a long way in making Punjab a digitally empowered knowledge economy.

The IT cadre would provide impetus to implement enterprise architecture in all government departments, besides avoiding duplicity of efforts and wastage of time, she added. The cadre manpower will be made available in all the government departments and help them seamlessly share information with each other on a unified platform being developed by the state government.

top news
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News