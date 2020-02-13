Applications invited for 354 posts of IT cadre

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:29 IST

The Punjab governance reforms department has created a state-level information technology (IT) cadre of 354 officers to execute various projects such as Digital India under the national e-governance programme and invited applications from aspiring technocrats for these posts.

The IT cadre posts include senior system manager, system manager, assistant manager and technical assistant. Candidates can visit the link https://ctestservices.com/DGR/ to check the eligibility criteria and apply for the posts on or before February 21. Additional chief secretary (governance reforms) Vini Mahajan said the initiative would go a long way in making Punjab a digitally empowered knowledge economy.

The IT cadre would provide impetus to implement enterprise architecture in all government departments, besides avoiding duplicity of efforts and wastage of time, she added. The cadre manpower will be made available in all the government departments and help them seamlessly share information with each other on a unified platform being developed by the state government.