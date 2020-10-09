e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / As Chandigarh battles Covid-19, no ‘Ramlilas’ this festive season

As Chandigarh battles Covid-19, no ‘Ramlilas’ this festive season

With less than 10 days left for Navratri to begin, no signs of hosting the Ramlila events are visible in Chandigarh. Navratri will be observed from October 17 to October 25.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Chandigarh
A health workercollects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus testing during a special coronavirus testing camp, at Chandigarh Press club, in Sector 27, Chandigarh (Photo by Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)
With less than 10 days left for Navratri to begin, no signs of hosting the Ramlila events are visible in Chandigarh amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which young artists say has affected their enthusiasm for the annual celebration and add that the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus bring with them a different set of problems.

“We have sought permission from the Chandigarh Administration and submitted an application. But this time we have jointly decided that they will not organise the Ramlila for the safety of the people, even though permission has been granted,” Ajay Bhatt, a representative of the Garhwal Ramlila Mandal told ANI.

“Earlier it was decided that we would live stream the event on Facebook or Youtube, but due to direct contact while dressing up and makeup, we have decided not to do the same,” Bhatt further said.

According to Raghav Rawat, a Ramlila artist, it was more important to stay safe and continue social distancing.

“The enthusiasm of artists has dipped now due to the pandemic. Even if we want to host it this year, it is more important that we stay safe. Even one of the artists here who has been associated with this event since his childhood has decided not to host the Ramlila this time,” Rawat said.

This year, Navratri will be observed from October 17 to October 25. (ANI)

