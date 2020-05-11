e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / As migrant workers head for home, BJP, Cong play politics in Punjab

As migrant workers head for home, BJP, Cong play politics in Punjab

BJP’s claim that its best efforts to stop the migrants from leaving the state failed because the government did not provide them any relief or benefits has been denied by the Congress

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 23:19 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress party workers raising slogans at Chandigarh railway station.
Congress party workers raising slogans at Chandigarh railway station.(SANT ARORA/HT)
         

In the midst of the battle against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Punjab are attempting to make the most of the migrant workers’ crisis.

As members of the state unit of the BJP claimed that the Congress-led government did not provide the migrants any relief or benefits, because of which they had left the state, the Congress blamed the worker exodus from around the country on the BJP, saying it had “abandoned” them.

In Mohali, around 1 lakh migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand have registered with the administration to go back to their states, of which around 12,000 have already left by trains and buses. Some have walked back. More trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are scheduled for the coming week from Mohali.

Sahibee Anand, national executive member, BJP Youth Wing, said on Monday: “We tried to stop some of the migrants who were going to Bihar, but they were adamant, saying that for the past two months they had not received any dry rations from the government.”

“The state government has not done anything to stop them. This will result in huge economic loss to industry and agriculture,” added Arun Sharma, BJP councillor.

Accusing the BJP of stooping “low in this time of crisis,” Rajinder Singh Rana, former district president of the Congress, Mohali, said, “migrant workers are not only leaving from Punjab, but the entire country as the Union government has failed to provide them food and shelter in the most difficult times.”

“It’s BJP’s habit to play dirty politics every time. Now the migrants have understood BJP politics in the entire country, and how they have been treated in this bad phase in their life,” said Rishabh Jain, senor deputy mayor.

He said he hoped they would be back in two months when the situation normalised.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In