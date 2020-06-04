e-paper
As owner of chicken-loving pitbull goes missing, Ludhiana MP foots dog’s bill

‘My staff has handed over Rs 10,000 to mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu for upkeep of the dog and I will bear the expenses till the time MC locates the actual owner of the dog,’ said Ravneet Singh Bittu

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:27 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana Every dog has its day, and for a pitbull who eats nothing but chicken and has reportedly been separated from its owner, being featured in the Hindustan Times recently has been a stroke of luck. The report has caught Ludhiana member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu’s eye and he has decided to pay for its expensive food and upkeep.

“ I came to know about this abandoned pitbull dog after reading the news in the Hindustan Times. As I am in Delhi, my staff has handed over Rs 10,000 to mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu for the upkeep of the dog and I will bear the expenses till the time MC locates the actual owner of the dog, ” Bittu said on Thursday

The dog was caught in the Ishar Nagar area and kept in a cage at the MC’s animal birth control centre since then.

No one as yet has paid for its bill of Rs 6,000 for chicken that’s pending with a meat shop owner.

Bittu has a penchant for dogs, the credit for which he says goes to his wife, Anupama.

The couple adores their own pets, a Shih Tzu and St Bernard.

Everyone should help animals, says the MP.

“The MC filed a complaint with Jamalpur police to locate the owner as she had called MC officials in May, but had not failed to show up to collect the animal, saying she had been stuck in Patna due to the lockdown,” says MC senior veterinary officer, Dr Harbans Dhalla.

Dhalla, who is all praise for Bittu for stepping in to help, adds that anyone with leads on the dog’s owner could share it on 98150-91107.

