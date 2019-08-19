Ashiana’s motto is aspire, act, achieve

chandigarh

A good school is nowadays is one that identifies the talents of students and help them nurture them. I am fortunate to study at one such institution, Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh. I feel humbled to have started my journey as a toddler here as I have had opportunities to learn, explore, excel and achieve in areas of my interest. Ashiana is a place where modern day learning meets the able guidance of our well qualified teachers. A good school is nowadays is one that identifies the talents of students and help them nurture them. I am fortunate to study at one such institution, Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh.

The school was established in the year 1984 by our founder Lalita Prakash with the motto of aspire, act, achieve. She has been a constant source of motivation and inspiration for students and staff. Principal Monika Sharma with her progressive and innovative approach has created a healthy learning –teaching environment.

I study in a school that helps in holistic development of students with a meticulously planned curriculum which is a perfect blend of activities, education excursions, intellectual accomplishments, aesthetic development, sports skill enhancement and much more. At Ashiana, each child is given equal opportunity to explore learning experiences. Innovative teaching methodology which comprises of child friendly and creative pedagogy ignites the interest of students paving a way for better learning. The love, care and affection showered upon by our teachers at elementary level of learning makes the students do exceptionally well in the subsequent years.

Our school equipped labs, computers and smart classrooms to inculcate in students a practical approach towards learning. Basketball court, football ground and badminton court help the students to excel in sports. Apart from these, air conditioners are also installed for comfortable learning. Buses equipped with GPS tracking system have provided.

The school creates a platform for every student to exhibit their talents through plethora of activities such as debate, declamation, poster-making, role play, drama and public speaking. This leads to the multidimensional evolution of a student’s personality. Inter-house competitions play a vital role in providing an opportunity to learn and grow. Every month theme-based special assemblies are conducted by different houses.

