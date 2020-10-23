ASI found dead at police station in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:32 IST

A cop, who was on night duty, was found dead at the Sarangpur police station on Friday morning .

Identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhbir Singh, he is suspected to have died of heart attack.

The ASI had gone to sleep in a room on the first floor of police station around 3am. When he did not open the door despite repeated knocking, his colleagues forcibly opened it, and found him lying unconscious on the bed.

The cop was rushed to hospital, but declared brought dead. There was no injury mark on his body. The postmortem report is awaited.

The ASI is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, who live in the Police Lines, Sector 26.