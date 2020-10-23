e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / ASI found dead at police station in Chandigarh

ASI found dead at police station in Chandigarh

He was on night duty and had gone to sleep around 3am; suspected to have died of heart attack

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A cop, who was on night duty, was found dead at the Sarangpur police station on Friday morning .

Identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhbir Singh, he is suspected to have died of heart attack.

The ASI had gone to sleep in a room on the first floor of police station around 3am. When he did not open the door despite repeated knocking, his colleagues forcibly opened it, and found him lying unconscious on the bed.

The cop was rushed to hospital, but declared brought dead. There was no injury mark on his body. The postmortem report is awaited.

The ASI is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter, who live in the Police Lines, Sector 26.

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In