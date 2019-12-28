e-paper
ASI held for rape bid on 10-year-old in Batala

chandigarh Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted at Sadar police station here, was arrested for making a rape bid on a 10-year-old girl on Saturday evening.

The accused, who was drunk, forcibly took the girl inside his house and tore off her clothes and tried to rape her. After the girl raised alarm, locals rescued the girl from the ASI’s house and informed the police.

Deputy superintendent of police DSP (city) BK Singla said the police had registered a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 8/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act against the accused.

The girl’s grandmother informed that her granddaughter, who is a student of Class 2, had gone to buy some grocery from the nearby market when the ASI, who was alone at his home, forcibly took her into his house. The accused also assaulted the girl when she cried for help, she added.

