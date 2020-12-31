e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Aspiring teachers, farmers hold protest across Punjab

Aspiring teachers, farmers hold protest across Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Protesting for the past four months demanding jobs, the ETT-TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union and the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union along with members of farmer, labour and student outfits held protests at headquarters of 12 districts on Tuesday.

The protesters burnt effigies of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and education minister Vijay Inder Singla raising slogans.

The aspiring teachers held protests in Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa, Patiala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, Amritsar, Muktsar and Fazilka districts. The protesters alleged that state government has not released any advertisement of recruitment despite promises by the education minister.

“The government has said that around 2,500 teachers will be recruited but we demand that all 30,000 vacant posts should be filled because over 65,000 BEd-TET pass teachers are unemployed in Punjab,” said Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan, president of the Unemployed BEd Teachers’ Union.

They demanded that the government should immediately advertise 12,000 posts of ETT teachers.

“If our demanded are not met, we will hold protest outside the residence of Singla on January 12,” said Randeep Sangatpur, press secretary of the Unemployed BEd Teachers Union.

TEACHERS OPPOSE RATIONALISATION POLICY

A delegation of the Adhyapak Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to naib tehsildar Krishan Mittal and demanded that rationalisation in primary schools should be stopped. The teachers gathered outside deputy commissioner’s office and said that ‘rationalisation is untimely amid academic session’.

“We demand that before rationalisation, 1,900-odd posts of head teachers in primary schools should be revived,” said Faqir Singh Tibba, a representative of the teachers.

