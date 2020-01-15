e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Avalanche warning in five districts of Himachal Pradesh

Avalanche warning in five districts of Himachal Pradesh

chandigarh Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:00 IST
HT Correspondent & PTI
HT Correspondent & PTI
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A leopard relaxing on a sunny day at Kufri zoo on Wednesday.
A leopard relaxing on a sunny day at Kufri zoo on Wednesday.(Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)
         

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning for five districts in the state.

Avalanches may occur in Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts between 5pm on January 15 and 5pm on January 16, an official of said.

Meanwhile, slippery roads affected the traffic movement on NH-5, also known as Hindustan-Tibet Road, near Kufri, 14km from Shimla, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

Shimla SP Omapati Jamwal said, “Frequent traffic jams occur due to slippery roads.”

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to a fresh western disturbance, light to moderate snowfall and rainfall are likely to occur at few places on January 16.”

Minimum temperatures were recoded normal on Wednesday, while maximum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal.

Temperature was recorded at 2.1°C in Shimla, -2.4°C in Manali, -1.8°C in Kufri.

Minimum temperature in Dharamshala and Dalhousie was 4.4°C and 0.6°C.

Kalpa in Kinnaur shivered at -5.8°C while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti remained coldest in the state at -8.2°C.

Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap said, “All main roads in the district have been opened for vehicular traffic and HRTC buses were plying to Rohru, Khadapathar, Chopal. Shimla-Rampur Road via Narkanda has been restored for normal traffic.”

He said adequate machinery and manpower have been deployed on link roads to restore traffic movement and district administration was on high alert to meet any eventuality.

“Snow clearing operations are in full swing in Dodra Kwar subdivision to clear the blocked roads,” he added.

WOMAN INJURED IN CHAMBA MISHAP DIES

The woman who was injured in a landslide in Chamba on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kajal, wife of Tilak Raj. The victim had lost both her legs in the incident and was being shifted to Tanda medical college. Two other persons, including Tilak Raj, had died on the spot after being hit by a landslide in Chamba. One survivor, Kaku Ram, is undergoing treatment.

tags
top news
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News