Bad air quality can increase Covid-19 fatalities, UT health department warns

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:04 IST

Amid the deteriorating air quality, the Chandigarh health department has warned against bursting of firecrackers, which experts warned will increase the Covid-related complications, including fatalities.

“Several studies conducted in Italy and the US have shown that high levels of air pollution are linked to higher rates of mortality due to Covid-19. Reports have also shown that 15% of the corona-related deaths are due to air pollution and the elderly and persons with comorbidities are at the greater risk,” the health department said.

The constant threat of the second surge of Covid-19 looming large, clubbed with air pollution caused by bursting of crackers and fireworks, can be dangerous for the people with compromised lungs, the department has said.

It further added that as winters set in, dry air could aggravate breathing difficulties, especially among those suffering from lung ailments.

“If we add smoke to the ambient air by bursting crackers, then it could turn into a recipe for disaster. The poisonous gas that is emitted from crackers and fireworks is particularly dangerous for people who are suffering from coronavirus, whether in hospital or in quarantine. Even those who have recovered from the infection will become vulnerable if we do not restrain ourselves this Diwali,” the advisory stated.

Against the 106 deaths in September, the number of fatalities has dropped to 62 in the month of October. As many as 228 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 so far in Chandigarh.

Director, health services, Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, advised that people should stay indoors and refrain from bursting firecrackers during the festival season in order to prevent air pollution and protect the elderly and people with comorbidities.

“Public cooperation will help in keeping the transmission of Covid-19 under control and decrease the risk of mortality in the coming months,” the department has said.