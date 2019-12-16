Banquet hall in Hotel Parkview on the anvil

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:53 IST

A new banquet hall with a capacity of more than 1,000 is to come up on the compound of Hotel Parkview in Sector 24.

The Chandigarh administration gave the go-ahead to the UT urban planning department recently to chalk out the architectural plans for the banquet hall.

It is to come up on a 4.45 acre site on the hotel compound where old transient homes are located currently.

The architectural plan has been prepared.

The three-star hotel is operated by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO).

“After an inspection of the site, senior UT officials noted that the area is lying unused and adversely impacting the image of the hotel. They recommended better utilisation of the area where old flats are located. These houses were constructed in early 1970s as transient accommodations for officials from Punjab and Haryana on visits to the city. But, they are lying unused now after better accommodations have come up in the city,” said a senior UT official.

These old constructions, covering around 1,850 square metre, will be demolished before the construction of the new banquet hall can start.

As per the proposal prepared by the urban planning department, the new banquet hall will be spread over 4.45 acre and have a covered area of 36,000 sq ft.

It will have bridal room, pre-function area, main hall, kitchen area and there will also be space for a florist shop.

On the first floor, an open air restaurant has been planned over an area of around 10,000 sq ft.

“The hall can be utilised for organising marriages, conferences and seminars. To have self-sufficient space for parking , there is a provision for one-level basement parking,” the official said.

New road to hotel

The expansion of the existing slip road is a part of the project.

“Currently, the slip road leading to the hotel and working womens’ hostel is very narrow. When the banquet hall becomes operational, it will require a better and wider approach road. That’s why, there are plans to widen the existing slip road coming from the direction of Sector 24 and Sector 16 roundabout,” the official added.

“Currently, the slip road has a width of around 10 ft which will be increased to around 24 ft,” the official said.

The architectural plan for the site will be presented before the administration for approval, which will also involve cost assessment of the project.