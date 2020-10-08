e-paper
Baroda bypolls: EC issues revised guidelines for inviting star campaigners

Baroda bypolls: EC issues revised guidelines for inviting star campaigners

The Baroda assembly bypolls in Haryana will be held on November 3 and counting will take place on November 10.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Election Commission (EC) has issued revised guidelines for inviting star campaigners for the Baroda by election amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The new guidelines will come into force with immediate effect.

The Baroda assembly bypolls in Haryana will be held on November 3 and counting will take place on November 10. The assembly seat in Sonepat district had fallen vacant after the death of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda in April.

A spokesperson of the office of Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) said the maximum limit of number of star campaigners for recognised national and state political parties will be 30 instead of 40 and for unrecognised registered political parties the limit will be 15 instead of 20.

The spokesperson said the period of submission of list of star campaigners has been extended from seven days to 10 days from the date of notification. “If a political party has already submitted the list of star campaigners, they can now submit the revised list,” he added.

He said applications seeking permission for publicity should be submitted to the district election authorities at least 48 hours before the start of campaign so that necessary security measures can be implemented.

