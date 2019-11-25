e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Batala police forms SIT to probe murder of Akali leader

Former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia and local SAD leader Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon had threatened a dharna in front of the SSP office if police did not arrest the accused in 48 hours

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After SAD leaders threatened to sit on a dharna, Batala police has constituted a 5-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of former two-time Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh Dhilwan.

SSP Batala, Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said a SIT comprising of DSP (special branch) Prem Kumar, DSP Dera Baba Nanak Lakhwinder Singh, inspector (investigating unit) Harbans Singh, in-charge CIA inspector Harwinder Singh and SHO Kotli Surat Malhi police station Avtar Singh has been formed.

Former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia and local SAD leader Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon had threatened a dharna in front of the SSP office if police did not arrest the accused in 48 hours. They alleged the crime had been committed at the behest of the local Congress leader of the area.

For the past six days, police have been trying to locate the accused but have found little success.

On November 18, Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, vice-president SAD Gurdaspur unit, was gunned down by his neighbor Balwinder Singh and his two sons Mandeep Singh and Major Singh, along with six unidentified persons. The accused had chopped off his legs after shooting him dead in what officers had termed as “one of the most heinous crimes committed in the area in recent years”.

A case had been registered under Section 302 IPC (murder) and Sections of the Arms Act at Kotli Surat Malhi police station against Balwinder, his sons and six unknown persons.

Denying the threat by SAD leadership, the SSP said that “neither he nor any of his officers were under any political pressure from any leader whatsoever.” Meanwhile, more than half a dozen of teams have been trying to nab the accused.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News