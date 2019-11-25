Batala police forms SIT to probe murder of Akali leader

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 01:09 IST

After SAD leaders threatened to sit on a dharna, Batala police has constituted a 5-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of former two-time Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh Dhilwan.

SSP Batala, Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said a SIT comprising of DSP (special branch) Prem Kumar, DSP Dera Baba Nanak Lakhwinder Singh, inspector (investigating unit) Harbans Singh, in-charge CIA inspector Harwinder Singh and SHO Kotli Surat Malhi police station Avtar Singh has been formed.

Former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia and local SAD leader Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon had threatened a dharna in front of the SSP office if police did not arrest the accused in 48 hours. They alleged the crime had been committed at the behest of the local Congress leader of the area.

For the past six days, police have been trying to locate the accused but have found little success.

On November 18, Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, vice-president SAD Gurdaspur unit, was gunned down by his neighbor Balwinder Singh and his two sons Mandeep Singh and Major Singh, along with six unidentified persons. The accused had chopped off his legs after shooting him dead in what officers had termed as “one of the most heinous crimes committed in the area in recent years”.

A case had been registered under Section 302 IPC (murder) and Sections of the Arms Act at Kotli Surat Malhi police station against Balwinder, his sons and six unknown persons.

Denying the threat by SAD leadership, the SSP said that “neither he nor any of his officers were under any political pressure from any leader whatsoever.” Meanwhile, more than half a dozen of teams have been trying to nab the accused.