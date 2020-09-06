e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Battle honour day of 2 Sikh regiment observed at Ludhiana’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum

Battle honour day of 2 Sikh regiment observed at Ludhiana’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum

Senior adviser to the Punjab chief minister Lt Gen TS Shergill laid the wreath on behalf of Captain Amarinder Singh

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Battle honour day of the 2 Sikh regiment was observed at the 2 Sikh War Memorial at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum here on Sunday.
Battle honour day of the 2 Sikh regiment was observed at the 2 Sikh War Memorial at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum here on Sunday. (HT Photo)
         

The battle honour day of the 2 Sikh regiment was observed at the 2 Sikh War Memorial at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum here on Sunday.

Senior adviser to the Punjab chief minister Lt Gen TS Shergill laid the wreath on behalf of Captain Amarinder Singh. Deputy commissioner of police J Elanchezhian, sub-divisional magistrate Amarinder Singh Malhi, officers from the 2 Sikh Regiment and a few select retired officers from the army, navy and air force graced the occasion.

Shergill said while thousands of patriots had sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country, many had sacrificed their lives for the preservation of this freedom. “Today, every army officer and jawan is determined to uphold the country’s independent status.

Asked about the repeated claims laid by Pakistan and China on different parts of India, the Lt Gen said, “All territories claimed by the neighbouring countries belong to India. The Indian army is capable of protecting the borders of the country.”

The regiment had fought the 1965 war and had captured Raja Picquet on this day. Battle honour day is observed to celebrate the victory.

tags
top news
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Green signal for Delhi Metro’s Yellow line after 169 days
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Prison overcrowding in 2019 highest in 10 years
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting line judge with ball: WATCH
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
NCB quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for 6 hours in Sushant Singh case
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Delhi govt clinics work overtime to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In