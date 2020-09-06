Battle honour day of 2 Sikh regiment observed at Ludhiana’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:28 IST

The battle honour day of the 2 Sikh regiment was observed at the 2 Sikh War Memorial at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum here on Sunday.

Senior adviser to the Punjab chief minister Lt Gen TS Shergill laid the wreath on behalf of Captain Amarinder Singh. Deputy commissioner of police J Elanchezhian, sub-divisional magistrate Amarinder Singh Malhi, officers from the 2 Sikh Regiment and a few select retired officers from the army, navy and air force graced the occasion.

Shergill said while thousands of patriots had sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country, many had sacrificed their lives for the preservation of this freedom. “Today, every army officer and jawan is determined to uphold the country’s independent status.

Asked about the repeated claims laid by Pakistan and China on different parts of India, the Lt Gen said, “All territories claimed by the neighbouring countries belong to India. The Indian army is capable of protecting the borders of the country.”

The regiment had fought the 1965 war and had captured Raja Picquet on this day. Battle honour day is observed to celebrate the victory.