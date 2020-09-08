e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Bid for leftover vanity vehicle numbers in Chandigarh

Bid for leftover vanity vehicle numbers in Chandigarh

E-auction being done for the series CH-01-CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT and BS

chandigarh Updated: Sep 08, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh administration is conducting an e-auction of leftover vanity vehicle registration numbers of a few series: CH-01-CB, CA, BZ, BY, BX, BW, BV, BU, BT and BS.

The registration for participating in online bidding began on Tuesday and will continue till 5pm on September 14 . The bidding will be conducted from 10am on September 15 to 5pm on September 17.

The interested vehicle owners can get themselves registered on the national transport website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy. The link is also available on the Chandigarh transport department’s website: www.chdtransport.gov.in.

Upon registering, each person will get a unique acknowledgement number. Only those who have purchased the vehicle on a Chandigarh address can participate in the e-auction.

top news
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
5 missing civilians from Arunachal found in China, says Kiren Rijiju
Amid fresh row on LAC, India-China foreign ministers set to meet in Russia
Amid fresh row on LAC, India-China foreign ministers set to meet in Russia
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Air pollution can intensify Covid-19
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In