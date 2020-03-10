Bidding process for liquor vends in Chandigarh to start on March 13

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 00:43 IST

The UT excise and taxation department has started the process of auctioning of liquor vends across the city. The bidding process will start on March 13 and end on March 23. Bids will be opened on March 24.

“This year, the entire process of e-tendering will be done online. Last year, payments were made offline, but, this year, we will be accepting all payments online only,” said RK Chaudhary, assistant commissioner, excise and taxation.

This year, Chandigarh municipal corporation has given new space for vends in Manimajra, Kaimbwala and Hallomajra.

To check monopoly over the vends, the department has decided that a person or liquor vendor will have the right to allotment of 10 contracts only.

Last year, the highest bid went for a liquor vend in Dhanas for ₹10.78 crore.

Significantly, the UT administration approved excise policy for 2020-2021 on March 6. Under the new policy, the number of vends have been increased from 92 to 95. The department has pegged its revenue target at ₹680 crore, an increase of 10% from the last year. In the new policy, the department has increased the excise duty on the Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) by 10%.

“Prices of beer and IMFL can register an increase of 10% to 15% from the last year. This year, cow cess ranging from ₹5 to ₹10 per bottle has been introduced,” said Chaudhary.