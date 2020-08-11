Bio-diversity park developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:18 IST

Working on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the municipal corporation (MC) has developed a biodiversity park on the banks of the Buddha nullah on Tajpur road. Similar parks are also being developed at Balloke sewer treatment plant (STP) and on Hambran road near the office of the sub-registrar.

As per the MC officials, 10 different varieties of trees have been planted at the site including medicinal plants, flowering and fruit trees. Around 300 saplings have been planted while a hundred more will be planted on Wednesday.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal inspected the park at Tajpur road on Tuesday, while the MC staff was carrying out the plantation drive.

MC junior engineer, horticulture wing, Kirpal Singh, said, “The park has been developed on 2,600 yards on the banks of Buddha nullah near central jail. The plantation has been done in a planned manner and saplings of 10 varieties of trees have been planted. A similar park is also being developed at Balloke STP and the work will be done by Wednesday.”

“The MC is also working to develop a biodiversity park on Hambran road near the office of the sub-registrar. The MC is working to remove the garbage that was dumped at the site over the years and a park will be developed there as well,” said Singh, adding, more such parks will be established in the coming days after identifying spots.

Earlier, the NGT had ordered the MC to work towards beautification of the nullah and develop biodiversity parks. These sites were identified by the previous MC chief Kanwalpret Kaur Brar.

The NGT and the special task force constituted for cleaning the nullah had also directed the MC to remove the encroachments alongside nullah for taking up plantation drives. A project to demarcate the nullah area is being taken up by MC, the irrigation department and the revenue department for identifying encroachments.