Biting cold claims 10 lives; mercury to dip further

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:12 IST

The plummeting mercury is turning deadly for residents as the cold wave has so far claimed 10 lives, said an official of the district administration on Wednesday.

Confirming the toll, emergency medical officer of the civil hospital, Dr Harpreet Singh, said the deaths of two minor brothers due to asphyxiation recently were also included in the figure.

He also said that using a brazier inside rooms was also increasing problems of breathing among children.

As per the doctor, the weather has also resulted in the rise in brain stroke cases.

“As the temperature decreases, blood pressure and sugar levels among elderly and those who follow a sedentary lifestyle tend to shoot up,” Dr Harpreet Singh said.

He suggested the residents, especially elderly, to stay indoors, avoid early morning walks and wear multiple layers of clothes to keep their bodies warm in order to fight the bone-chilling weather.

DC EXPRESSES ANGUISH OVER BROTHERS’ DEATH

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal, while expressing shock over the death of two children due to asphyxiation whose parents had kept a brazier inside for heating purpose, has urged people to ensure proper ventilation before setting charcoal on fire.

He said necessary measures were being taken to protect the people from winter blues.

NO RESPITE FROM COLD IN SIGHT

Surinder Paul, director of Chandigarh meteorological centre, said the weather will continue to remain as it is till December 29.

“Cloudy weather will prevail, decreasing the chances of witnessing sunshine in the coming days. We are expecting further dip in the temperature and the mercury may witness a 1°C decline in the coming days. After December 29, we could expect some improvement in the weather conditions,” Paul added.

According to the school of climate change and agricultural meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University, the maximum temperature was recorded at 8.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 5.4°C.

The day length was 10 hours and eight minutes.