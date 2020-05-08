Bitten by snake, 14-year-old girl dies in Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: May 08, 2020 10:42 IST

A 14-year-old girl, who was bitten by a snake, died in Nankhari on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Kofardhar, was in the fields when she was bitten.

She was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre, Nankhari, where she died during treatment.

The body was handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem.

Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimanyu Verma confirmed the report and said inquest proceedings had been initiated case under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered.