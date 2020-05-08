e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bitten by snake, 14-year-old girl dies in Shimla

Bitten by snake, 14-year-old girl dies in Shimla

The teen was in the field when she was bitten, she died during treatment

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 10:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The body was handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem.
The body was handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem.
         

A 14-year-old girl, who was bitten by a snake, died in Nankhari on Thursday.

The victim, a resident of Kofardhar, was in the fields when she was bitten.

She was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre, Nankhari, where she died during treatment.

The body was handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem.

Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimanyu Verma confirmed the report and said inquest proceedings had been initiated case under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered.

