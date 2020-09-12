Bizman attacked near Sector 9 club, 3 booked for murder bid

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:45 IST

The police here have booked three unidentified youths in an attempt to murder case for attacking a Sector 22 resident during a brawl outside a club in Sector 9.

As per information, the scuffle took place after the complaint, Rohit Singla, accidentally stepped on one of the accused’s foot while dancing at the club.

Rohit, a wholesale businessman, told the police that on September 9, he and his friends had gone to the club. After having a few drinks, they were dancing when he stepped on a person’s foot, he said.

However, this led to an argument and seeing the commotion, the bouncers intervened and showed the arguing parties out of the club. When Rohit came out, the three accused came in a car bearing a Haryana registration number and hit him with a wooden plank repeatedly outside the club.

An injured Rohit was then admitted to a private hospital in Zirakpur from where he was referred to GMSH, Sector 16.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Sector 3 police station. Police are trying to trace the accused through the registration number of the car provided by the complainant.