BJP appoints members to elections, disciplinary committees in Chandigarh

BJP appoints members to elections, disciplinary committees in Chandigarh

Sood will be the chairman of the election committee, with MP Kirron Kher as one of the members

chandigarh Updated: Sep 07, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Arun Sood on Sunday appointed nine members to the election committee and three members to the disciplinary committee.

Sood will be the chairman of the election committee, with MP Kirron Kher, general secretary Dinesh Kumar, former state president Sanjay Tandon, state vice-president Asha Jaswal, state general secretaries Chandrashekhar and Rambir Bhatti, state president of Mahila Morcha Sunita Dhawan and Scheduled Caste Morcha state president Krishna Kumar as the members.

The election committee recommends the names of the candidates at the time of MC elections and for the post of MP during the Lok Sabha elections to the National Parliamentary Committee.

Raghuveer Lal Arora, a senior party worker, Hitesh Pandit and Jagjot Singh, both lawyers by profession, have been appointed members of the disciplinary committee. Arora will be the committee’s chairman. On receiving any kind of disciplinary complaint, the party president sends it to this committee for investigation and after that, the committee member puts his report before the state president.

