BJP heading for a comfortable win: Khattar

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:22 IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a comfortable win in the Haryana assembly elections.

Addressing the media in Karnal, the CM said leaders coming from other parties will strengthen the BJP and will help increase the number of seats.

Replying a question about criticism by opposition parties following cancellation of recruitment of 80 sub-divisional officers in the Haryana Vidhyut Prasaran Nigam, Khattar said hiring was not completed yet but it is under process.

“We cannot stop eligible candidates from applying for the jobs and all 40 applicants in the reserved category are from Haryana. But we are making some changes in the criteria in unreserved category,” he said adding, the recruitment will be re-advertised.



Ex-Nilokheri MLA, others join BJP

Former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Nilokheri Nafe Singh Balmiki, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Sohan Lal Gupta and Rajender Anjanthali of the Congress along with others joined the BJP in Khattar’s presence.

Later, greeting the people on the occasion of Dussehra, the chief minister lit an effigy of demon king Ravana.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:22 IST