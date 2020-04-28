e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / BJP-JJP govt betraying farmers, says Surjewala

BJP-JJP govt betraying farmers, says Surjewala

The senior Congress leader accused the state govt of adopting ‘dilly-dallying’ approach during wheat procurement and imposition of new ‘diktats’ every now and then

chandigarh Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The senior Congress leader said the farmers were facing problems as their hard-earned produce was lying in the grain markets.
The senior Congress leader said the farmers were facing problems as their hard-earned produce was lying in the grain markets.(HT Photo)
         

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday accused Haryana’s BJP-JJP government of betraying the farmers with its ‘dilly-dallying’ approach during wheat procurement and imposition of new ‘diktats’ every now and then.

Addressing mediapersons, Surjewala said the state government has amended its procurement policies at least six times in just nine days. “This reflects an anti-farmer mindset. Till April 27, only 21.6 lakh MT of wheat had been procured in Haryana, whereas 91 lakh MT of wheat was procured during the same period in 2019,” he claimed. The Congress leader said the farmers were facing problems as their hard-earned produce was lying in the grain markets.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja also said that inadequate arrangements for crop purchases have put farmers in deep trouble. “The government had promised to pay farmers for their crop within 24 hours, but not a single farmer in the entire state has been paid even after several days. Seven days have passed since the beginning of the wheat procurement, but payment has neither been made to the farmers nor the arhtiyas,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, in a statement, additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal, said about 30.67 lakh MT of wheat has been procured from 3.54 lakh farmers in last nine days. He said that 4.12 lakh MT of wheat was procured on Tuesday.

He added that about 2.98 lakh MT of mustard has also been procured.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news