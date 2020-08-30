BMW mows down pedestrian in Chandigarh, woman driver gets bail

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:13 IST

A woman driving a BMW sedan was arrested then bailed out after she ran over and killed a pedestrian on the Sector 40/55 dividing road on Saturday night even as the dead man remained unidentified.

Police said Prabhnoor Kaur Sandhu, 20, a second-year BCom student at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College in Sector 32 and a Mohali resident, hit the pedestrian at around 10 pm as he was crossing road.

The impact was such that the man was tossed high in the air even as Kaur attempted to escape, but a motorcyclist followed her up to Palsora Chowk and managed to stop her, after which police was informed.

The injured man was taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, but doctors said he had died.

The BMW sedan is registered under the name of Kaur’s father, Col (retd) Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu.

Kaur was driving without a license at the time of the accident, police said.

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act (driving without a license) has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.