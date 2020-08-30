e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / BMW mows down pedestrian in Chandigarh, woman driver gets bail

BMW mows down pedestrian in Chandigarh, woman driver gets bail

College student attempted to flee in car, but was followed at stopped by motorcyclist at Palsora Chowk

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The man killed in an accident in Chandigarh on Saturday night remains unidentified.
The man killed in an accident in Chandigarh on Saturday night remains unidentified.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)
         

A woman driving a BMW sedan was arrested then bailed out after she ran over and killed a pedestrian on the Sector 40/55 dividing road on Saturday night even as the dead man remained unidentified.

Police said Prabhnoor Kaur Sandhu, 20, a second-year BCom student at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College in Sector 32 and a Mohali resident, hit the pedestrian at around 10 pm as he was crossing road.

The impact was such that the man was tossed high in the air even as Kaur attempted to escape, but a motorcyclist followed her up to Palsora Chowk and managed to stop her, after which police was informed.

The injured man was taken to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, but doctors said he had died.

The BMW sedan is registered under the name of Kaur’s father, Col (retd) Kanwaljit Singh Sandhu.

Kaur was driving without a license at the time of the accident, police said.

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act (driving without a license) has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

tags
top news
Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam
Virat came back an incredibly different player in 2018: James Anderson
Virat came back an incredibly different player in 2018: James Anderson
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In