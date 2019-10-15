Boy booked for assaulting tuition teacher’s husband

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:46 IST

Deterred from stalking his tuition teacher, a minor boy assaulted her husband. The Salem Tabri police have registered a case against the boy and his accomplice.

The complainant, 32, who owns a hosiery unit, said his wife, 30, worked as a coordinator in a private school. The accused used to take tuitions from her. Following the boy’s unwarranted attention, she refused to tutor him two months ago.

The complainant said the accused started stalking her and when she objected to it, he had filed a complaint against them at the Salem Tabri police station a week later. Though he withdrew the complaint later, he nursed a grudge against them, the complainant said.

He said on October 11, the accused along with his accomplice intercepted him on the way home, assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons, and fled. He said he informed his wife and relatives, who rushed him to the Christian Medical College and Hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Janak Raj said a case under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. “We are investigating the matter. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused,” the ASI said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:46 IST