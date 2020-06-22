e-paper
Branches of two Ferozepur banks closed after employee tests positive

The woman’s husband, whose test results are awaited, also works at a private bank in the district

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 18:39 IST
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar
(Representative Image/HT )
         

The branches of two banks were closed down after a woman working at a nationalised bank tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The branch of a private bank where her husband works had also tested positive.

A notice pasted outside the Ferozepur city branch of Punjab & Sind Bank says the branch had been closed down till further orders following reports of a coronavirus case. Customers may contact Ferozepur Cantonment branch of the Punjab and Sind Bank.

Meanwhile, a branch of the IndusInd Bank in Ferozepur was also closed down with a notice saying ‘the branch will remain closed for sanitation’.

Though the 32-year-old woman’s husband’s Covid-19 test results are awaited, authorities closed down the branch for sanitation.

Meanwhile, a private hospital in Ferozepur City was also closed down as an official in the office of the Ferozepur divisional railway manager, who reportedly died due to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, had been taking his medicine from the private hospital.

Earlier in the day, seven people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ferozepur, taking tally to 67.

