Home / Chandigarh / Brawl breaks out after Covid patient dies at Chandigarh govt hospital

Brawl breaks out after Covid patient dies at Chandigarh govt hospital

Medical superintendent of the hospital said there was an outburst from family members of the patient who died

chandigarh Updated: Jul 18, 2020 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A minor brawl erupted at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on Thursday night after a Covid positive patient from Punjab died here, officials said.

Although the police reached the spot, no case was registered.

Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr Ravi Gupta said there was an outburst from the family members of the patient who died in the hospital, but no one was injured. “We have informed the police and they will take necessary action,” he said.

On July 13 a security guard at GMCH-32 had succumbed to injuries after he was beaten up for preventing crowding at the Emergency as part of Covid-19 guidelines.

